Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s current trading price is -3.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.35%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.76 and $8.99. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 28.47 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 27.15 million observed over the last three months.

The market performance of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $8.99 on 05/21/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $5.76, recorded on 06/14/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.59B and boasts a workforce of 94236 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.07, with a change in price of +0.56. Similarly, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR recorded 23,245,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.91%.

How ERIC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ERIC stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

ERIC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR over the last 50 days is at 85.77%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 61.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 73.21% and 83.34%, respectively.

ERIC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 7.44%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 4.21%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ERIC has fallen by 5.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.24%.