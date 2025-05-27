Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s current trading price is -13.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.94%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $133.57 and $226.40. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 4.35 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 17.33 million over the last three months.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $226.40 on 01/24/25, with the lowest value being $133.57 on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1017.81B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 185.07, with a change in price of -4.31. Similarly, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR recorded 17,042,545 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.15%.

How TSM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSM stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

TSM Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 98.80%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.86%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.39% and 90.68%, respectively.

TSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.20%. The price of TSM increased 18.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.43%.