Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -60.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 14.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $8.58 and $25.07. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.9 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.27 million over the last 3 months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $25.07 on 07/26/24, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.58 on 05/15/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 847.57M and boasts a workforce of 270 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.09, with a change in price of -2.92. Similarly, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 2,310,439 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.87%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SNDX stands at 1.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.54.

SNDX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 22.24%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 22.44%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 32.80% and 32.67% respectively.

SNDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -25.49% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -37.54%. The price of SNDX leaped by -25.94% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 8.84%.