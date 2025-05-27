Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -4.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.12 and $11.77 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 27.15 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 42.64 million over the last three months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.77 on 10/22/24 and a low of $9.12 for the same time frame on 08/07/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.07B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.82, with a change in price of +1.45. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 35,987,230 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.78%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 72.47%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 94.74%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 85.42% and 74.09%, respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 16.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 7.03%. The price of PSLV decreased -0.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.07%.