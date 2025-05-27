Solid Power Inc Inc. (SLDP) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -20.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 45.19%. The price of SLDP fallen by 32.46% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.42%.

The market performance of Solid Power Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $2.70 on 12/27/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.68 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of SLDP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Solid Power Inc’s current trading price is -44.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 122.06%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.68 and $2.70. The Solid Power Inc’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 9.33 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.94 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Solid Power Inc (SLDP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 270.84M and boasts a workforce of 260 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3066, with a change in price of -0.6200. Similarly, Solid Power Inc recorded 2,962,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.11%.

SLDP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLDP stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

SLDP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Solid Power Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 88.30%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.36%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.85% and 64.22%, respectively.