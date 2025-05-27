SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SoFi Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -28.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 117.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.01 and $18.42. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 43.99 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 58.86 million observed over the last three months.

The stock market performance of SoFi Technologies Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $18.42 on 01/24/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.01, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.84% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.47B and boasts a workforce of 5000 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.60, with a change in price of -2.89. Similarly, SoFi Technologies Inc recorded 53,241,148 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.09%.

How SOFI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOFI stands at 0.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.47.

SOFI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc over the past 50 days is 72.65%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 38.10%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 38.10% and 44.70%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SOFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -15.00% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -9.22%. The price of SOFI fallen by 6.34% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.96%.