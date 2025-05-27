SGBX’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $0.30 to $4.82 – What’s Next for Investors?

Safe & Green Holdings Corp had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.82 on 05/24/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.30 on 04/11/25.

52-week price history of SGBX Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Safe & Green Holdings Corp’s current trading price is -87.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 100.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.30 and $4.82. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 42.03 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.69 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Safe & Green Holdings Corp (SGBX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.07M and boasts a workforce of 31 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5581, with a change in price of +0.1145. Similarly, Safe & Green Holdings Corp recorded 4,317,397 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.58%.

SGBX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Safe & Green Holdings Corp over the last 50 days is presently at 48.39%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 39.99% and 31.78%, respectively.

SGBX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.00%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.91%. The price of SGBX increased 57.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 29.03%.