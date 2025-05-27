Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Serve Robotics Inc’s current trading price is -49.90% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 570.33%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.82 and $24.35. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 6.08 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 5.14 million observed over the last three months.

Serve Robotics Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $24.35 on 01/06/25, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.82 on 07/03/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Serve Robotics Inc (SERV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 696.91M and boasts a workforce of 121 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.79, with a change in price of -2.85. Similarly, Serve Robotics Inc recorded 7,999,765 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.68%.

How SERV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SERV stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

SERV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Serve Robotics Inc over the past 50 days is 99.74%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 99.70%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 93.01% and 90.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SERV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SERV has fallen by 87.69%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 16.19%.