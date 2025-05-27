SEDG’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 22.83%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 59.63%. The price of SEDG increased 42.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.14%.

The market performance of Solaredge Technologies Inc’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.40 on 05/31/24, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.24 on 11/20/24.

52-week price history of SEDG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Solaredge Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -68.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.13%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $10.24 and $52.40. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 7.96 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.25 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 986.33M and boasts a workforce of 5633 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.36, with a change in price of +2.90. Similarly, Solaredge Technologies Inc recorded 4,500,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.05%.

SEDG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SEDG stands at 1.28. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

SEDG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Solaredge Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 49.18%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 45.42%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 50.67% and 64.71% respectively.