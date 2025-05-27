SEALSQ Corp (LAES) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. SEALSQ Corp’s current trading price is -68.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1100.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.29 and $11.00. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 27.58 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 10.15 million observed over the last three months.

SEALSQ Corp’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $11.00 on 12/27/24, with the lowest value being $0.29 on 08/12/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

SEALSQ Corp (LAES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.10% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 424.59M and boasts a workforce of 67 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.38, with a change in price of -5.60. Similarly, SEALSQ Corp recorded 20,936,787 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.67%.

How LAES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LAES stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

LAES Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SEALSQ Corp over the last 50 days is at 61.26%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 60.19%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.27% and 70.63%, respectively.

LAES Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -43.41% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 663.16%. The price of LAES fallen by 33.33% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 34.88%.