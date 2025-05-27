SCWorx Corp Inc. (WORX) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -76.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -57.89%. The price of WORX leaped by -38.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.53%.

In terms of market performance, SCWorx Corp had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.31 on 11/25/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.39 on 05/23/25.

52-week price history of WORX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. SCWorx Corp’s current trading price is -87.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.39 and $3.31. The SCWorx Corp’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 8.82 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.93 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

SCWorx Corp (WORX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.46M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0247, with a change in price of -1.2775. Similarly, SCWorx Corp recorded 1,439,264 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.04%.

WORX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WORX stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WORX Stock Stochastic Average

SCWorx Corp’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.28%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 2.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 1.99% and 2.65%, respectively.