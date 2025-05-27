Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Schlumberger Ltd’s current trading price is -33.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.24%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $31.11 and $50.94 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.19 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 17.84 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Schlumberger Ltd had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $50.94 on 07/19/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $31.11 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.80B and boasts a workforce of 110000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.56, with a change in price of -4.10. Similarly, Schlumberger Ltd recorded 16,337,548 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.86%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLB stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

SLB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Schlumberger Ltd’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 21.20%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 25.35%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 24.65% and 25.43%, respectively.

SLB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -22.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SLB has leaped by -2.45%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.09%.