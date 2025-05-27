SBSW’s Stochastic Averages Dip: Analyzing Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s Stock Performance

The market performance of Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $6.17 on 05/23/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $3.05, recorded on 02/28/25.

52-week price history of SBSW Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR’s current trading price is -2.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.05%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $3.05 and $6.17. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 4.91 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 10.99 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR (SBSW) has experienced a quarterly rise of 73.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.25B and boasts a workforce of 72423 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.14, with a change in price of +2.79. Similarly, Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR recorded 9,443,822 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +86.27%.

SBSW Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBSW stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.94.

SBSW Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sibanye Stillwater Limited ADR over the last 50 days is presently at 95.48%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.26% and 95.16%, respectively.

SBSW Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 82.12% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 43.10%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SBSW has fallen by 32.67%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.17%.