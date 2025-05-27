Savara Inc (SVRA) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Savara Inc’s current trading price is -57.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.26 and $5.11. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 8.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.02 million over the last 3 months.

Savara Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.11 on 07/12/24 and a low of $2.26 for the same time frame on 05/27/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Savara Inc (SVRA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 373.33M and boasts a workforce of 59 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.86, with a change in price of -0.97. Similarly, Savara Inc recorded 1,023,054 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -31.49%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SVRA stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

SVRA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Savara Inc over the last 50 days is 13.20%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 13.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.32% and 12.89%, respectively.

SVRA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -29.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.99%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SVRA has leaped by -32.08%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -30.99%.