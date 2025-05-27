RUN’s Stock Market Adventure: -25.62% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -25.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -29.15%. The price of RUN leaped by -2.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -43.84%.

Sunrun Inc had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $22.26 on 08/26/24, while the lowest price during the same period was $5.45 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of RUN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Sunrun Inc’s current trading price is -69.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $5.45 and $22.26. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 50.23 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 15.17 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.57B and boasts a workforce of 11058 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.16, with a change in price of -2.98. Similarly, Sunrun Inc recorded 13,586,710 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.22%.

RUN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RUN stands at 5.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 5.11.

RUN Stock Stochastic Average

Sunrun Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 18.38%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.20% and 47.61%, respectively.