Ross Stores, Inc: Analyzing ROST Stock Trends

Ross Stores, Inc’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $163.60 on 08/23/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $122.36 on 03/21/25.

52-week price history of ROST Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Ross Stores, Inc’s current trading price is -16.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.18%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $122.36 and $163.60. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 18.53 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.24 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ross Stores, Inc (ROST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.14B and boasts a workforce of 107000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 140.65, with a change in price of -15.70. Similarly, Ross Stores, Inc recorded 3,048,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.26%.

ROST Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ROST stands at 0.90. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

ROST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ross Stores, Inc over the past 50 days is 44.85%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 30.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 65.92% and 81.81%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ROST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -9.26%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -1.44%. The price of ROST decreased -1.91% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.24%.