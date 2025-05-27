RIVN’s Stock Market Adventure: 17.52% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of RIVN has fallen by 29.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.14%.

Rivian Automotive Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $18.85 on 07/12/24, and the lowest price during that time was $9.50, recorded on 11/06/24.

52-week price history of RIVN Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Rivian Automotive Inc’s current trading price is -17.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 64.53%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.50 and $18.85. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 21.75 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 33.69 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.92B and boasts a workforce of 14861 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.85, with a change in price of +1.98. Similarly, Rivian Automotive Inc recorded 33,820,789 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.51%.

RIVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIVN stands at 0.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

RIVN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Rivian Automotive Inc over the last 50 days is at 77.61%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 67.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.04% and 84.78%, respectively.