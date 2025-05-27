Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Rigetti Computing Inc’s current trading price is -34.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2024.24%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.66 and $21.42. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 107.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 50.77 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Rigetti Computing Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $21.42 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.66, recorded on 09/09/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.07B and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.68, with a change in price of -3.06. Similarly, Rigetti Computing Inc recorded 86,574,109 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.92%.

How RGTI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RGTI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

RGTI Stock Stochastic Average

Rigetti Computing Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 91.44%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 80.02% and 78.29%, respectively.

RGTI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.13%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 970.23%. The price of RGTI increased 50.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.31%.