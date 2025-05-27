Riding the Waves: A Guide to Investing in NNVC Stock

NanoViricides Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.59 on 06/10/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.94 on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of NNVC Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. NanoViricides Inc’s current trading price is -50.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.43%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.94 to $3.59. In the Healthcare sector, the NanoViricides Inc’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.97 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.77M and boasts a workforce of 7 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2832, with a change in price of +0.2900. Similarly, NanoViricides Inc recorded 246,779 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.33%.

Examining NNVC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NNVC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NNVC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for NanoViricides Inc over the last 50 days is 100.00%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 100.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.24% and 75.43%, respectively.

NNVC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 30.66%. The price of NNVC increased 32.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.95%.