RCAT’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -51.60%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.36%. The price of RCAT fallen by 19.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.59%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $15.27 on 01/06/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.80 on 06/07/24.

52-week price history of RCAT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Red Cat Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -59.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 677.20%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.80 and $15.27. The Red Cat Holdings Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 4.17 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Red Cat Holdings Inc (RCAT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 565.48M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.27, with a change in price of -7.57. Similarly, Red Cat Holdings Inc recorded 6,196,210 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.72%.

RCAT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCAT stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

RCAT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Red Cat Holdings Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 57.35%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 69.53%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.53% and 77.29%, respectively.