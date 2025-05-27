Quantum-Si Incorporated’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Quantum-Si Incorporated ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $5.77 on 01/03/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.61 on 11/19/24.

52-week price history of QSI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s current trading price is -66.38% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 216.94%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $0.61 to $5.77. In the Healthcare sector, the Quantum-Si Incorporated’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 31.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.6.82 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 355.99M and boasts a workforce of 149 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6998, with a change in price of -1.6600. Similarly, Quantum-Si Incorporated recorded 14,923,532 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -46.11%.

Examining QSI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QSI stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

QSI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Quantum-Si Incorporated over the last 50 days is 91.09%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.32%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.79% and 74.46%, respectively.

QSI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -28.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 206.48%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QSI has fallen by 59.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 31.08%.