Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Quantum Computing Inc’s current trading price is -50.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3650.35%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.35 and $27.15. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 88.46 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 18.73 million over the last three months.

Quantum Computing Inc’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $27.15 on 12/18/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.35, recorded on 07/02/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 94.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.88B and boasts a workforce of 41 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.67, with a change in price of -5.04. Similarly, Quantum Computing Inc recorded 23,181,846 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.47%.

How QUBT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QUBT stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QUBT Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Quantum Computing Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 88.41%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.32%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.17% and 76.93%, respectively.

QUBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.58% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 424.02%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QUBT has fallen by 91.79%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.42%.