Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Protagenic Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -81.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.55%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.35 and $25.84. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.09 million over the last 3 months.

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $25.84 on 05/24/24, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $2.35 on 05/05/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Protagenic Therapeutics Inc (PTIX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 26.87% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.80M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.52, with a change in price of -3.01. Similarly, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc recorded 1,334,341 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.74%.

PTIX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Protagenic Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 20.20%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.20%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 25.76% and 35.05% respectively.

PTIX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -30.61%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -41.47%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PTIX has fallen by 58.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 57.10%.

