PROP Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

In terms of market performance, Prairie Operating Co had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $13.59 on 06/10/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.35 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of PROP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Prairie Operating Co’s current trading price is -71.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.35 to $13.59. In the Energy sector, the Prairie Operating Co’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.56 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Prairie Operating Co (PROP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -51.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 171.81M and boasts a workforce of 19 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.10, with a change in price of -3.27. Similarly, Prairie Operating Co recorded 515,852 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.48%.

Examining PROP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PROP stands at 16.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 16.73.

PROP Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Prairie Operating Co over the last 50 days is 18.24%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 38.89%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.70% and 18.26%, respectively.

PROP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price loss of -43.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -51.72%. The price of PROP fallen by 8.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -3.69%.