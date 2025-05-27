Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Powell Max Ltd’s current trading price is -89.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.11%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.28 and $4.70. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 365.34 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.13 million observed over the last three months.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Powell Max Ltd (PMAX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.49M and boasts a workforce of 53 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5631, with a change in price of -1.6701. Similarly, Powell Max Ltd recorded 7,209,071 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.61%.

How PMAX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PMAX stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.05.

PMAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Powell Max Ltd over the past 50 days is 27.37%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 25.57%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 16.74% and 16.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PMAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -75.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.00%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PMAX has fallen by 35.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 49.97%.