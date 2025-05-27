Pony AI Inc. ADR: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -27.09% from 52-Week Low

52-week price history of PONY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Pony AI Inc. ADR’s current trading price is -27.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 323.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $4.11 to $23.88. In the Technology sector, the Pony AI Inc. ADR’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 15.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.8.65 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.69B and boasts a workforce of 1460 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.94, with a change in price of +3.69. Similarly, Pony AI Inc. ADR recorded 6,070,519 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.90%.

Examining PONY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PONY stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

PONY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pony AI Inc. ADR over the last 50 days is 76.97%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.21% and 79.66%, respectively.

PONY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 21.32% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of PONY has fallen by 129.99%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.53%.