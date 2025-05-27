Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Plug Power Inc’s current trading price is -78.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.69 and $3.55. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 102.18 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 94.15 million observed over the last three months.

Plug Power Inc’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $3.55 on 06/03/24, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.69 on 05/16/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -50.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 841.11M and boasts a workforce of 3224 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5398, with a change in price of -1.6000. Similarly, Plug Power Inc recorded 84,677,047 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -67.23%.

How PLUG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLUG stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.41.

PLUG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Plug Power Inc over the last 50 days is at 8.74%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 18.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 18.41% and 20.17%, respectively.

PLUG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -63.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -59.38%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLUG has leaped by -8.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.98%.