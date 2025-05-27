Pfizer Inc (PFE) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Pfizer Inc’s current trading price is -26.06% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.50%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $20.92 and $31.54. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 35.29 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 53.91 million over the last 3 months.

In terms of market performance, Pfizer Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $31.54 on 07/30/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $20.92 on 04/09/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Pfizer Inc (PFE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 132.58B and boasts a workforce of 81000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.95, with a change in price of -3.30. Similarly, Pfizer Inc recorded 48,015,738 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.40%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PFE stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PFE Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Pfizer Inc over the last 50 days is 42.91%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 54.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 47.10% and 48.72%, respectively.

PFE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.10%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.09%. The price of PFE fallen by 2.37% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.15%.