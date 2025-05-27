Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Palantir Technologies Inc’s current trading price is -7.63% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 497.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $20.63 and $133.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 65.61 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 107.99 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Palantir Technologies Inc had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $133.49 on 05/14/25, and the lowest value was recorded at $20.63 on 05/29/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 291.00B and boasts a workforce of 3936 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 94.81, with a change in price of +44.23. Similarly, Palantir Technologies Inc recorded 100,804,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +55.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLTR stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

PLTR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Palantir Technologies Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 84.89%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.86%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.49% and 67.13%, respectively.

PLTR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 63.04% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 95.79%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PLTR has fallen by 14.41%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.79%.