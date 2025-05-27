NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. NVIDIA Corp’s current trading price is -14.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.57%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $86.62 and $153.13. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 197.07 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 286.16 million over the last 3 months.

NVIDIA Corp experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $153.13 on 01/07/25, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $86.62 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3201.84B and boasts a workforce of 36000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.20, with a change in price of -5.72. Similarly, NVIDIA Corp recorded 275,797,125 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.17%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVDA stands at 0.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

NVDA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for NVIDIA Corp over the last 50 days is 87.97%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 81.66%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 83.87% and 87.97%, respectively.

NVDA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.23%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NVDA has fallen by 23.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.04%.