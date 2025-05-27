NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. NIO Inc ADR’s current trading price is -50.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.02 and $7.71 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 28.84 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 53.89 million over the last three months.

NIO Inc ADR’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $7.71 on 09/30/24 and a low of $3.02 for the same time frame on 04/08/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.42B and boasts a workforce of 45635 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.18, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, NIO Inc ADR recorded 50,862,492 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NIO stands at 5.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.81.

NIO Stock Stochastic Average

NIO Inc ADR’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 34.63%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 11.43%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 13.49% and 20.64%, respectively.

NIO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.39%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -17.49%. The price of NIO leaped by -8.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.83%.