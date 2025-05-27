New Gold Inc Inc. (NGD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 73.39%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 54.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NGD has fallen by 24.28%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 14.06%.

The market performance of New Gold Inc has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $4.31 on 05/23/25, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $1.86, recorded on 06/18/24.

52-week price history of NGD Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. New Gold Inc’s current trading price is -0.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 131.18%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $1.86 and $4.31. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 23.45 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 23.76 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

New Gold Inc (NGD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 51.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.40B and boasts a workforce of 1607 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.23, with a change in price of +1.81. Similarly, New Gold Inc recorded 19,628,547 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +72.69%.

NGD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NGD stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

NGD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for New Gold Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 97.23%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 96.23%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 93.77% and 89.69%, respectively.