NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. NetClass Technology Inc’s current trading price is -91.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.03%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $4.59 and $51.80. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 1.88 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.45 million over the last three months.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

NetClass Technology Inc (NTCL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -37.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 69.42M and boasts a workforce of 37 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.39, with a change in price of -0.99. Similarly, NetClass Technology Inc recorded 356,284 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.43%.

How NTCL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NTCL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NTCL Stock Stochastic Average

NetClass Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 1.57%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 1.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 3.30% and 8.21%, respectively.

NTCL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.70%. The price of NTCL decreased -63.63% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -68.80%.