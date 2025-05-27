logo

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Nebius Group N.V’s current trading price is -22.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 178.85%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.09 and $50.87. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.19 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 11.69 million over the last 3 months.

Nebius Group N.V ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.36B and boasts a workforce of 1371 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.59, with a change in price of +12.26. Similarly, Nebius Group N.V recorded 12,086,971 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NBIS stands at 0.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

NBIS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Nebius Group N.V’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 90.19%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.68% and 85.33% respectively.

NBIS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 41.84% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 90.91%. The price of NBIS fallen by 60.50% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 4.61%.

