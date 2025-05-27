Navigating OKLO Stock: Oklo Inc Journey

The stock market performance of Oklo Inc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $59.14 on 02/07/25, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $5.35, recorded on 09/09/24.

52-week price history of OKLO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Oklo Inc’s current trading price is -17.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 813.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $5.35 and $59.14. The Utilities sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 91.99 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 13.49 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Oklo Inc (OKLO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 43.40% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.80B and boasts a workforce of 113 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.10, with a change in price of +26.09. Similarly, Oklo Inc recorded 16,757,721 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +114.53%.

OKLO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OKLO stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OKLO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Oklo Inc over the last 50 days is at 90.50%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 88.87%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.43% and 84.41%, respectively.

OKLO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 130.19%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 124.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OKLO has fallen by 100.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 29.56%.