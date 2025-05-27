Navigating NU Stock: Nu Holdings Ltd Journey

The stock market performance of Nu Holdings Ltd has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $16.15 on 11/12/24, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $9.01, recorded on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of NU Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Nu Holdings Ltd’s current trading price is -25.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.07%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $9.01 and $16.15. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 77.03 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 60.33 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.80% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.78B and boasts a workforce of 8716 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.75, with a change in price of +1.66. Similarly, Nu Holdings Ltd recorded 52,788,691 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.07%.

NU Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NU stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

NU Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Nu Holdings Ltd over the last 50 days is at 63.14%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 13.43%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.42% and 36.28%, respectively.

NU Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 15.73%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -10.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NU has fallen by 2.04%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.12%.