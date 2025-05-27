NAMI Stock: A Voyage Through Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR’s Finances

52-week price history of NAMI Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR’s current trading price is -63.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.50%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.26 and $7.75. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.66 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.11 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR (NAMI) has experienced a quarterly decline of 0.00% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 181.23M and boasts a workforce of 103 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.19, with a change in price of -1.35. Similarly, Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR recorded 112,206 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.30%.

NAMI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAMI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

NAMI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Jinxin Technology Holding Co ADR over the past 50 days is 23.47%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 31.95%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.05% and 40.20%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NAMI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.64% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of NAMI has leaped by -11.01%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.39%.