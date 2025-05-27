MRVL’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -41.34%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -27.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MRVL has fallen by 9.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.56%.

Marvell Technology Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $127.48 on 01/23/25 and a low of $47.08 for the same time frame on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of MRVL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Marvell Technology Inc’s current trading price is -49.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.60%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$47.08 and $127.48. The Marvell Technology Inc’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 8.47 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 19.68 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.97B and boasts a workforce of 7042 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 82.02, with a change in price of -47.03. Similarly, Marvell Technology Inc recorded 17,104,676 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.12%.

MRVL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MRVL stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

MRVL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Marvell Technology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 67.11%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.83%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 62.03% and 56.89%, respectively.