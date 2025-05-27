Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 82.33M Market Cap

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $2.75 on 12/31/24 and a low of $0.63 for the same time frame on 04/09/25.

52-week price history of MIST Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current trading price is -44.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 146.24%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.63 and $2.75. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.95 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 82.33M and boasts a workforce of 33 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6528, with a change in price of -0.6100. Similarly, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc recorded 1,912,651 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.37%.

MIST Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 48.69%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.40% and 80.39%, respectively.

MIST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -34.75% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -11.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MIST has fallen by 22.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 26.23%.