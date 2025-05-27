Microsoft Corporation Inc. (MSFT) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 10.15%. The price of MSFT increased 16.79% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.27%.

Microsoft Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $468.35 on 07/05/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $344.79 on 04/07/25.

52-week price history of MSFT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Microsoft Corporation’s current trading price is -2.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$344.79 and $468.35. The Microsoft Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 6.18 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 24.6 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3401.50B and boasts a workforce of 228000 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 408.58, with a change in price of +32.29. Similarly, Microsoft Corporation recorded 23,588,959 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.60%.

MSFT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MSFT stands at 0.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

MSFT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Microsoft Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.29%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.77% and 89.66%, respectively.