Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s current trading price is -87.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 36.08%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.26 and $2.83. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 3.13 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.08 million over the last three months.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $2.83 on 11/13/24, and the lowest price during that time was $0.26, recorded on 04/10/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 43.91M and boasts a workforce of 102 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5309, with a change in price of -1.1477. Similarly, Mersana Therapeutics Inc recorded 4,644,975 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.51%.

MRSN Stock Stochastic Average

Mersana Therapeutics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 40.77%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 35.39%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 44.65% and 50.27%, respectively.

MRSN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -75.36%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -84.13%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MRSN has leaped by -2.76%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.59%.