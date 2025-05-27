MARA’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -12.16% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.83%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MARA has fallen by 5.14%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.13%.

In terms of market performance, MARA Holdings Inc had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.28 on 11/29/24, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.81 on 04/04/25.

52-week price history of MARA Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. MARA Holdings Inc’s current trading price is -51.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.15%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $9.81 and $30.28. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 46.87 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 43.09 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MARA Holdings Inc (MARA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.18B and boasts a workforce of 152 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.11, with a change in price of -3.71. Similarly, MARA Holdings Inc recorded 39,944,699 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.12%.

MARA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MARA stands at 0.71. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

MARA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MARA Holdings Inc over the last 50 days is 66.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 45.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 60.33% and 72.51%, respectively.