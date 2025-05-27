Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s current trading price is -11.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.68 and $1.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.80 on 04/08/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.68 on 06/21/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 172.02M and boasts a workforce of 72 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2295, with a change in price of +0.8020. Similarly, Lucid Diagnostics Inc recorded 886,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.78%.

LUCD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.23%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.25% and 81.80%, respectively.

LUCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 94.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 66.35%. The price of LUCD fallen by 19.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 26.19%.