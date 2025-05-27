logo

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

PNC Stock

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s current trading price is -11.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 133.48%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.68 and $1.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.03 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.08 million over the last three months.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.80 on 04/08/25, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.68 on 06/21/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 14.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 172.02M and boasts a workforce of 72 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2295, with a change in price of +0.8020. Similarly, Lucid Diagnostics Inc recorded 886,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +101.78%.

LUCD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 71.23%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.25% and 81.80%, respectively.

LUCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 94.21% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 66.35%. The price of LUCD fallen by 19.55% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 26.19%.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Related Posts

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.
Facebook-f Twitter Google-plus-g Pinterest

Quick Links

Categories

All rights reserved © 2024, Powered By Smart TechOne

Invest Chronicle
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.