LogicMark Inc’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

LogicMark Inc’s stock has seen a rocky market performance.

52-week price history of LGMK Stock

The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 53.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 182.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

LogicMark Inc (LGMK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -95.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.69M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.4506, with a change in price of -1.6484. Similarly, LogicMark Inc recorded 109,520,227 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -99.30%.

LGMK Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LGMK stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

LGMK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of LogicMark Inc over the past 50 days is 2.55%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 11.81%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 13.81% and 16.31%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LGMK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -99.23% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -99.53%. The price of LGMK fallen by 24.73% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -10.77%.