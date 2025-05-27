Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s current trading price is -0.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.56 and $4.28. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 25.73 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 37.66 million observed over the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $4.28 on 05/22/25, with the lowest value being $2.56 on 01/10/25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 25.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.07B and boasts a workforce of 61228 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.50, with a change in price of +1.57. Similarly, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR recorded 29,377,287 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +58.15%.

How LYG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LYG stands at 2.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.75.

LYG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR over the past 50 days is 99.01%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.13%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 93.62% and 93.89%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

LYG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 56.99% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 53.05%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LYG has fallen by 9.21%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.02%.