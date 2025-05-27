Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kura Oncology Inc’s current trading price is -75.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 4.25%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.41 and $23.48 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.68 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.29 million over the last three months.

Kura Oncology Inc experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.48 on 07/16/24, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.41 on 04/07/25.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -28.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 488.28M and boasts a workforce of 192 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.16, with a change in price of -3.03. Similarly, Kura Oncology Inc recorded 1,443,440 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KURA stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

KURA Stock Stochastic Average

Kura Oncology Inc’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.75%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 12.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 42.71% and 55.56%, respectively.

KURA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -35.25% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -64.66%. The price of KURA leaped by -12.29% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.31%.