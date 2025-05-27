Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Kinross Gold Corp’s current trading price is -8.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 101.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.20 and $15.96 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.82 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 21.34 million over the last three months.

Kinross Gold Corp ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.96 on 05/07/25, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.20 on 06/17/24.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 34.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.83B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.33, with a change in price of +5.52. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corp recorded 21,520,297 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +60.25%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.17. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Kinross Gold Corp’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 73.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 52.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.17% and 51.10%, respectively.

KGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 56.80%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 45.79%. The price of KGC increased 0.31% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.12%.