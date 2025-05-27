Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Kindly MD Inc’s current trading price is -34.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3383.08%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.65 and $34.77. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.65 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.81 million over the last three months.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kindly MD Inc (NAKA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 972.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 136.29M and boasts a workforce of 61 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.18, with a change in price of +21.49. Similarly, Kindly MD Inc recorded 4,410,195 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1,868.70%.

How NAKA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NAKA stands at 0.44. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

NAKA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Kindly MD Inc over the last 50 days is presently at 63.76%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.35%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 68.32% and 61.30%, respectively.

NAKA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1725.81%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2635.29%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NAKA has fallen by 1223.98%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 74.83%.