JFBR’s 2023 Market Dance: Down -77.59% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -77.59%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -80.27%. The price of JFBR leaped by -27.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.67%.

Jeffs Brands Ltd experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.55 on 06/03/24 and the lowest value was $0.61 on 05/27/25.

52-week price history of JFBR Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Jeffs Brands Ltd’s current trading price is -93.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -5.59%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $0.61 and $8.55. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 17.66 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.28 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -62.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08M and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.5212, with a change in price of -1.9425. Similarly, Jeffs Brands Ltd recorded 1,742,117 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.78%.

JFBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JFBR stands at 0.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.04.

JFBR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Jeffs Brands Ltd over the last 50 days is 0.83%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 8.67% and 9.42%, respectively.