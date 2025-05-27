JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. JD.com Inc ADR’s current trading price is -31.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $24.13 and $47.82. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 4.54 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 15.23 million observed over the last three months.

JD.com Inc ADR’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $47.82 on 10/07/24, and the lowest price during that time was $24.13, recorded on 08/05/24.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.08B and boasts a workforce of 570895 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.03, with a change in price of -1.68. Similarly, JD.com Inc ADR recorded 13,855,460 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.92%.

How JD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JD stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

JD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of JD.com Inc ADR over the past 50 days is 5.56%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 18.76% and 23.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

JD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.18%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -7.54%. The price of JD leaped by -0.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.45%.